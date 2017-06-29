KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah spent Eid with the troops deployed on forward posts in Sir Creek bordering India.

The naval chief was accompanied by officiating Commander Coast Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar during the visit.

The naval chief offered Eidul Fitr prayers along with PN personnel at HQ 31st Creeks battalion, Sujawal and interacted with the officers and men deployed there.

Later he visited Ghani post located near Pakistan-India border and had informal interaction with personnel as well.

The naval chief lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country in a critical area under very harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways along Indian border.

The admiral highly commended the troops for their dedication and selfless devotion to sacred duty.