KARACHI - Over 500 picnickers were taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies from different beaches of the city during three days of Eidul Fitr for violating Section 144.

However, police later released them after warning them without registering cases against them.

The authorities had imposed Section 144 of the criminal procedure code on beaches and coastal areas to ban bathing in the sea during the Eid holidays.

Banners were also placed at important places near the Sea View, warning people to stay away from the sea. These measures were taken as sea is quite rough due to Monsoon season.

Dozens of people had drowned near Sea View about a couple of years ago on Eidul Fitar.

Keeping this in view, the authorities imposed the ban and warned the citizens of a strict action if they found violating Section 144. “On daily basis we caught about 150 people over violation of Section 144 at Sea View,” explained SSP Saqib Ismail Memon. "But our aim was to protect the lives of citizens, particularly those who came to the beaches for bathing and swimming.” Memon said that the police had caught hundreds of picnickers, but did not register cases against them. “We just caught them and released them after giving them a warning as we did not want to disturb their and families’ Eid,” the officer explained.

“We had also erected barricades to stop them from bathing and swimming so that they could only enjoy view of the beach and the sea.” Strict security measures were also taken by the police to prevent the picnickers from getting closer to the sea. “As many as 400 police personnel were deployed at the sea view to stop the citizens from bathing and swimming,” he explained. “By the grace of Allah, we managed to save each and every life as no casualty has been reported so far.”

Similarly, thousands of picnickers also thronged other beaches like Hawkes Bay, Sandspit and Paradise Point, while police also took dozens of them into custody. Most of them were later released after the warning.

Number of people drown on Eidul Fitar and other such occasions each year, but thankfully this year, not a single incident of drowning occurred in Karachi.

Female journalist found dead

A female journalist was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her residence while a man and a girl also allegedly committed suicide in the city during the Eid holidays.

The deceased journalist was identified as 65-year-old Zeeba, wife of Naeem, who used to live alone in a residential apartment, located in Khudadad Colony within the limits of Brigade police station.

Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Jamshed Division SP Dr Rizwan Khan said that the deceased worked as a sub-editor at a local Urdu newspaper before retirement.

The initial police investigation suggests that the woman was murdered. Her body was found hanging inside her flat. “Some marks found in her neck raise doubts that she might have been murdered,” SP Khan explained. “But her family seems not interested in registering the case when police officials approached them in this connection.

The officer said that the police was also waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death and later a murder case would be registered if the report suggested that she was murdered.

No case had been registered till the filing of this story.

Provincial home minister Sohail Anwar Sial also took notice of the mysterious death of a senior journalist and ordered the police officials to investigate the incident.

He ordered the DIG East to submit a report to him and arrest the culprits if she had been murdered.

Man, girl found dead

Similarly, a 22-year-old Pari Buksh, daughter of Shafiqur Rehman, was also found dead from her residential apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on the second day of Eid.

Police officials said that the girl had committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan, adding that she was feeling disturbed over family disputes. Police is investigating the case from different angles. Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was found dead from his house in New Karachi within the limits of Bilal Colony police station on the first day of Eid.

The deceased was identified as Arshad, son of Irfan. Police officials said that it seemed that he had committed suicide by hanging himself over financial issues. However, it is investigating the case from different angles.