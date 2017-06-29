KARACHI - Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that Pakistan’s elite and varsities have a great responsibility to contribute to welfare-oriented works and community service. She expressed these views while distributing Eid gifts among the children admitted at the National Institute of Child Health.

This is an initiative of the faculty members/alumni and students of DIHE and University of Karachi (KU). The KU DIHE disaster management team, consisting of its faculty and students, also sent Eid gifts and food bags to the disaster affected families of Tharparkar district.

“On this auspicious occasion of Eid, we must not forget those who are not able to celebrate Eid due to their economic or health issues,” she said, and added, “We all are lucky that we got this chance to serve our society by doing these sorts of activities. Pakistan is among the world’s most charity giving nations. Our welfare organisations are famous worldwide.”

“Service and welfare of humanity is a great cause. One who helps the oppressed and sick people is the best among people. Charity grows out of faith in good. If each member of a society has faith in welfare and charity, the society can flourish speedily. Islam has stressed a lot on the welfare of humanity. We should try to become welfare ambassadors in our society by helping the underprivileged taking it as our national duty,” she noted.

The KU DIHE team also visited Darul-Sakun to distribute Eid gifts among the special children. Shahana vowed to continue these activities in future and urged the varsities to promote welfare and community service in order to create a prosperous society.

“Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education has introduced a one credit hour course of community service in its curriculum in which every student of the institute has to work in a welfare organisation for a specific period of time,” she informed. She was joined by faculty members of DIHE and a large number of students from DIHE and KU.