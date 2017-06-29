MIRPURKHAS - Imposing rain emergency, Municipal Committee (MC) Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani has ordered the cancellation of Eid holidays of the staff and bound them to remain alert owing to expected rainfall in the city.

Spokesman of the MC said on Wednesday that the chairman had already directed cleaning of the main nullahs, including Umerkot Road Nullah, Sir Syed Road Nullah, Mehmoodabad Sewerage Nullah, Bhansinghabad Nullah , Hirabad Nullah and others. He said that pumping machines had already been distributed among eight union councils of the city to ensure draining out of the rainwater.

“Staff has been alerted while chocked gutters have been cleaned to ensure draining out of water,” he added.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the municipal staff.