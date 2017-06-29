KHAIRPUR - A man was killed while his sister was injured in a road accident here on Wednesday. According to A-section police Ghotki, a speeding car was on its way to Karachi from Rawalpindi. When it reached Ghotki bypass on the National Highway, it collided with a trawler, resulting in the death of Muhammad Ali, 40, of Rawalpindi, on the spot while his sister Sana was injured. Body of the deceased was sent to Rawalpindi by Edhi Ambulance while the injured was shifted to Sukkur Hospital. In another incident near Ubaro, a Multan-bound car from Karachi overturned and collided with a tree, resulting in the immediate death of Hamid Ali Qaim Khan of Tando Adam while his brother Shahbaz Ali Qaim Khani was injured. Other family members, however, remained safe. Ubaro police shifted the body and the injured to taluka hospital Ubaro. On receiving information provincial minister for health Jam Mehtab Ali Khan Dahar reached the hospital and ordered shifting of the body to Karachi along with a doctor and dispenser and arranging a separate vehicle for the family members.

The cause of the accident is said to be speeding.