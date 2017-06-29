JACOBABAD - A married woman and her alleged paramour were gunned down on the first day of Eidul Fitr over an allegation of Karo Kari in village Mehrabpur, in the limits of Maula Dad Police Station. According to Manzoor Soomro, the head constable, both man and woman, identified as Asghar Khoso and Nihala, 23, wife of Wahid Bux Khoso, were gunned down by Wahid Bux Khoso and real brother Himat Ali Khoso, sons of Muhrab Khoso, who managed to escape after committing the murder.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital for the postmortem.

Later the bodies were handed over to their families.

Police have registered an FIR against Wahid Bux and Himat Ali Khoso, on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector [ASI] Muhammad Saifal Jakhro, on behalf of the state, Manzoor concluded. No arrests were made till the filing of this story.

11-year-old GIRL raped

An eleven-year-old girl was gang raped near old bus stand in Jacobabad by two unidentified youth on the first day of Eidul Fitar, in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to an official of Sadar Police Station, an eleven years old girl, identified as *A*, daughter of *S* by caste Marhatiyo, resident of Mohalla Jaffarabad, was forcibly taken by two unidentified youth to old bus stand where she was sexually abused while unidentified youth managed to escape from the place of incident, leaving behind the victim.

Acting on information, Sadar Police rushed on the spot and transported to her to District Headquarters Hospital Jacobabad for medical treatment and medical examination, where lady doctor confirmed the rape.

Area police have registered an FIR [81/2017] against two unidentified youth on the complaint of girl’s father.

Neither police arrested involved accused nor police have found any clue till this story was flashed.

Bilawal condoles with PPP MNA

over his brother’s death

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Meer Eijaz Khan Jakhrani, PPP MNA and Larkana division president, on Wednesday, and offered condolences over the demise of his brother Meer Farooque Khan Jakhrani. Faryal Talpur, PPP MNA and Suhail Anwar Siyal, provincial home minister, also accompanied him on the occasion. Bilawal, after offering condolences, did not speak with the media and instantly went back.

Provincial Minister Mumtaz Ali Jakhrani, PPP district president Liaquat Lashari and other notables were also present on the occasion. Tight security arrangements had been made on CM’s arrival in Jacobabad.