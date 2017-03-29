LARKANA - The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Tuesday caught 192 students red-handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class IX & X), Annual Examinations 2017, under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi formed vigilance teams aimed at curbing the use of unfair means.

The 25 vigilance teams conducted surprise raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 192 male and female students while using unfair means (copying) in the Sindhi Compulsory and Urdu-I (Compulsory) papers.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 20 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and Replacement case 34.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi along-with BISE Officials visited various examination centres of Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana district and reviewed the examination process. During the visit to various blocks of examination centers, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 02 students who were using unfair means during the examination and also recovered from them answer sheets. They were later handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action. Besides, the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Tuesday visited various Examination centres.

of Larkana city and reviewed the examination process of Annual Examinations-2017 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X).