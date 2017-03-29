KHAIRPUR - District Council Khairpur on Tuesday approved 200 development schemes with the cost of Rs. 211 million.

A meeting in this regard was held at Sachal Auditorium Khairpur, which was presided over jointly by Chairman District Council Saharyar Khan Wasan and vice chairman Kashif Ali Bhambhan. The meeting decided to form committees for upcoming budget-2017 in the next meeting.

Wasan apprised the participants of meeting that members would monitor the schemes in their areas by themselves. Munnawar Wasan, Yousuf Jalbani, Syed Khadim Hussain Shah, Shah Baz Dino Metlo, Fakeer Sher Ali Detho, Hussain Kharal, Imdad Rajper and others were present on the occasion.