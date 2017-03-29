MIRPURKHAS - Matriculation exams started in Mirpurkhas division on Tuesday.

Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the examination centers on the first day.

Around 14 vigilance teams of the board paid surprise visits to different examination centers in districts Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparkar and according to sources of BISE Mirpurkhas, total 54 candidates were caught while using unfair means while five impersonators were also caught. Cases of these candidates were referred to the disciplinary committee while five invigilators were also immediately replaced due to their inefficiency.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mirpurkhas Muhammad Yousuf Abbasi also visited different examination centers in the city and directed the officials to end the copy culture by taking drastic measures. “You can play an important role in this regard,” he told them.

The ADC warned the staff of legal action if they were found cooperating with the cheaters. He also directed the officials to ensure checking of examination slips of the candidates.

Chairman of BISE Mirpurkhas Barkat Ali Haidery said that total 128 examination centers had been setup in Mirpurkhas division and added that 62363 girls and boys were appearing in exams this year. He said that he had already directed his staff to take strict notice of copy culture and end cheating in exams so that bright students could prove their real worth.