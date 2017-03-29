KHAIRPUR - Three persons were declared proclaimed offenders here on Tuesday while ATC also ordered seizure of their properties. According to details, anti terrorism court (ATC) of Khairpur during a hearing declared three accused, Mushtaq Phulpoto,

Allah Dino Phulpoto and Haji Khan Phulpoto as proclaimed offenders and issued orders to seize their properties. Mean while 2nd judicial magistrate Khairpur Sajjad Naeem Guddi issued non-bailable warrants of 13 accused, Gunj Bux Buledi,

Babu Buledi, Shuhabuddin Katohar, Shuaban Katohar, Bashir Baper, Ghulam Baper, Shaihd Baper, Panjal Jatoi, Nisar alias Dhani Bux Abro, Ghulam Murtaza Abro, Sanaullah Lohar, Ali Raza Lohar and directed the police to arrest them and produce before the court handcuffed.

The accused failed to show up in the court despite repeated court orders.