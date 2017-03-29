KARACHI - Sindh Government has directed K-Electric, HESCO and Sukkur Electric Supply Company to ensure no loadshedding at any of the centers designated for the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C) Examination.

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar talking to journalists at Sindh Assembly building here on Tuesday said all required measures had been adopted to ensure that students appearing for class 9 and 10 examination were provided with a viable environment.

The concerned electric supply companies have been urged to avoid any scheduled or unscheduled shutdown during examination hours across the province, he said.

To a query, he said necessary measures have also been adopted to curb use of any unfair means or cheating during S.S.C exams that have simultaneously begin in the province on Tuesday.