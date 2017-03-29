KHAIRPUR - One-day National Conference on the Role of Saints in the Promotion of Human Dignity and Religious Harmony was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Tuesday, which was organised by the Institute of Islamic Studies.

Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Dean, Faculty of Arts & Languages presided over the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk said, “Tassawuf reflects the religion.

Through the promotion of Sufism, we can ensure peace and tranquility and harmony in our society.”

Dr Khushk further said, “Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Parveen Shah, we are committed to promoting the Islamic values and ethics and also promoting the research culture on campus.”

He added it was high time that the teachings and philosophy of saints were propagated in order to establish a tolerant, egalitarian and enlightened society.

Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi, Custodian of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, speaking as a chief guest, said the holy shrines of the saints were the real source and concept of Islam. “The shrines are the model of brotherhood, where there is no discrimination between Hindus and Muslims, he said, and added, “All human beings are equal.

He noted that recent terror attacks on shrines showed disrespect to the philosophy of saints.

Syed Waqar Shah further said that the first ever idea of global village was floated by Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai some 300 years ago.

“It is high time that human dignity and religious harmony is promoted in order to create a tolerant society, wherein, all religions could exist,” he asserted.

Khawaja Moeenud Din Mehboob Koreja, Custodian of the shrine of Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Kot Mithan, said, “Our Sufis have veneration for human kind. Approximately 9 million Hindus embraced Islam in the sub-continent due to the teachings of Khawaja Moeen-ud-Din Chishti Ajmeri,” he said, and added, “This is a glaring example of soft image of a Sufi.”

He pointed out that Sufis had never issued edicts (fatwas) against any religion. “The shrines of saints are a binding force in Pakistan for the promotion of peace, tranquility and brotherhood,” he said.

He was of the view that Sufism was the philosophy of life. “Sufis are against prejudices and biases,” he added.

Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, Chairman, Department of Islamic Studies, University of Karachi talked about ‘Sufiana Shaire me Ishq Ka Tassawar.

He said that Sufi and Aarif both had love and affection for the human beings. “The philosophy and poetry of Maulana Jalaluddin Roomi, Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Allama Iqbal is directly concerned with the masses,” he pointed out.

He opined that militancy, extremism and intolerance could be eliminated from the society through the teachings of Sufis,

because Sufis believed in humanism.

Professor Dr Muhammad Anwar Pathan, Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, University of Sindh Jamshoro said, “It is the duty of state to protect the lives, properties and belongings of the citizens and provide conducive and congenial environment to minorities and provide opportunities to the citizens without any discrimination.”

Professor Dr Abdul Wahid Indhar, Zain-ul-Aabideen Arejo, Qamar-un-Nisa Larik, Dr Allah Wasayo Soomro, Dr Sajjid Ali Raeesi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Professor Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Professor D. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar Markhand, Professor Dr Amir Hussain Shar, Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, Prof Dr Najma Noor Phulpoto, Dr Sofia Yousuf Khushk, Dr Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Sarfaraz Ali Korejo,. Mukhtiar Begum, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Solangi and others attended the conference.