Kandhkot - Thanks to the negligence of government, particularly the Board of Education, use of unfair means has increased in the rural and remote areas of Sindh.

Due to absence of proper vigilance by Board officials, cheating in exams have become order of the day.

Reports surface that the invigilators and other staff also help the candidates cheat.

A few days ago , Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting with concerned officials on copy culture in exams, at the end of which he directed them to take measures for the elimination of the culture, especially during the intermediate and higher secondary exams.

It was recommended at the meeting that CCTV cameras should be installed inside the examination halls to monitor the use of unfair means while jammers should be inserted to block mobile and internet access. Murad directed the board staff to check each and every candidate before he or she entered the examination centre. Parents and relatives of the students who deliver solved papers to them during exams must realise that they are not helping them solve a paper but they are destroying their future.