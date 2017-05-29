KANDHKOT - Two alleged criminals and their accomplices surrendered before District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Talpur the other day. According to Kashmore police spokesman Nadar Channa, Nawab Jaffery and Jabbar Jaffery and their five accomplices surrendered in the court. They were wanted to police in more than 15 cases, including kidnapping for ransom, robberies, highway robberies and street crimes.