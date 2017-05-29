KARACHI - An alleged gangster was killed during an ‘encounter’ with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police here on Sunday.

CTD In-charge Mazhar Mashwani said that the encounter took place when CTD police, acting on intelligence-based information, raided a hideout near Naurus Chowrangi in Site Area, adding that the gangster instead of surrendering himself opened indiscriminate fire at the police.

“The police also retaliated and arrested him in an injured condition,” Mashwani said, and added that the injured was being taken to the hospital but he died on the way.

He was later identified as Sohail aka DC, an active member of Lyari gang war, who was wanted to police in various cases.

CTD officials also claimed to have recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from his possession.

Case has been registered while further investigation is underway.

According to CTD, Sohail was involved in dozens of incidents of target killings and kidnappings. "Sohail DC was a resident of Liaquatabad, who first joined Muttahida Qaumi Movement in 2007 and later he left the MQM and joined Lyari gang war," said CTD SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, and added, "He left the MQM over differences with the party and started working with Uzair Baloch."

Besides being involved in number of incidents of target killings and kidnappings, he was also wanted in connection with kidnapping-cum-killing of a notorious gangster of Lyari, Arshad Pappu, his brother and a friend. "He had also played a leading role in stoking ethnic violence in 2012 in the surroundings of Lyari between Baloch and Urdu speaking communities (MQM v/s Lyari gang war) and was also involved in butchering number of people, adding that he was also involved in attacks on law enforcers.

Later in the afternoon, CTD officials held a press conference and shared the criminal record of the slain gangster, Sohail, with the media.