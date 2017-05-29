MIRPURKHAS - The district administration has failed to control the prices of commodities and fruits in Ramazan.

On the first day of Ramazan on Sunday, there was no official check on the prices of fruits, vegetables and commodities in the local market.

Owing to inefficiency of the district administration, people were forced to buy the general commodities, fruits and vegetables at high rates.

The official price lists of fruits and vegetables were not provided by the market committee.

People purchased commodities at high prices from local markets such as Market Chowk, Shahi Bazaar, Khisak Pura, Grain Market, Sir Syed Road, Mirwah Road and Municipal Shopping Centre. Buyers also exchanged words with shopkeepers over prices of commodities and fruits.

No market committee camp was set up to check the prices of fruits and vegetables in the city.