HYDERABAD - A few hours before the first Sehri of Ramadan, the power breakdown plunged all the 13 districts of Sindh, which are powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) into darkness.

According to HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar, the electric supply was suspended to 76 grid stations after the 500 KV transmission line of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) tripped in Jamshoro district.

Although the HESCO claimed that restoration of the power supply started in phases by early Sunday morning, the residents of many areas of Hyderabad as well as other districts complained of dealing with nine or more hours long outage.

The power supply to Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujjawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar districts was affected.