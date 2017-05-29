MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of workers and office-bearers of the MQM-P took out a protest rally here on Sunday evening against suspension of water supply by the irrigation department, long hours of power loadshedding and issuance of detection bills by Hesco authorities.

The protesters led by District Organiser of MQM-P Mujibul Haq and member Rabita Committee and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali were carrying banners and placards and party flags. They marched to Post Office Chowk and raised slogans against the authorities of Hesco and the irrigation department.

They arrived at the local press club where they held a protest demonstration. Speaking to the protesters, MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali alleged that the irrigation department had suspended the water supply to the water supply schemes of the city on different pretexts. As a result, acute shortage of water, even drinking water, was persisting in the city. Hesco officers were deliberately issuing detection bills to consumers and doing unannounced loadshedding to cover their growing line losses and power theft.

He lamented that in hot weather people were experiencing great hardships due to long hours of loadshedding and frequent power failures. As a result, business activities were also suffering.

He warned the irrigation and Hesco authorities to immediately take notice of illegal detection bills, stop all illegal practices, reduce loadshedding hours and announce a schedule for outages otherwise a massive protest campaign would be launched against the authorities.

District organiser Mujibul Haq said that all the above illegal practices of the irrigation and Hesco departments should be taken note of. He said that officials of these departments were doing all this deliberately to the innocent masses. He said that people took out a rally in hot weather today to record their protest. He said that on the pretext of lining of the Jamrao Canal, irrigation authorities had deprived the city of water and a number of villages situated on the outskirts of the city were compelled to arrange water from far flung areas and hand pumps.

He urged the higher authorities to immediately stop loadshedding and ensure water supply to the city. Afaq Ahmed alleged that it was being done under a conspiracy, people would foil it. He said that all communities residing in this region were compelled to face great hardships due to power and water shortage.

Muhammad Usman urged the government to ensure basic facilities to the citizens as well as rural population of this region by taking drastic measures.

Chairman of MCM Farooque Jameel Durrani demanded that the Sindh chief minister and the governor take immediate notice of the situation and ensure release of water to water supply schemes.

Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed also spoke the protesters.