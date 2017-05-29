KHAIRPUR - Six people died in accidents in parts of Khairpur on Sunday.

According to details, a tractor-trolley hit a labourer near NLC Stop on Old National Highway in Khairpur, killing him at the scene. The victim was identified as Nadir Ali.

In a separate incident, a car collided with a motorcycle on National Highway near Ubri Village. As a result, motorcyclists Nazir Ahmed Bhayo and Muhammad Ishaq Bhayo died on the spot. Baberloi police registered a case and arrested the car driver. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, a train crushed an unidentified man to death near the Kot Lalo Railway Station when he was crossing the railway track.

According to the railway police, the body of the victim, who was apparently in his sixties, was shifted to Faiz Gunj Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, a young man was shot dead over an old enmity in Wali Muhammad Lashri Village in the jurisdiction of Kot Diji Police Station.

Separately, Shakir Ali Solangi of Arab Solangi Village committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday.

He was brought to Khairpur hospital in unconscious condition, but he could not survive. He had reportedly committed over a petty issue.

THREE GO MISSING

Three teenage boys went missing here in Gambat.

According to Gambat Police, Muhammad Usama, Sajid Ali and Muhammad Ali were residents of Farooqi Mohalla of Gambat. Their parents searched them for some time and then reported their disappearance to the police. Police are investigating.

The parents suspect the boys have been kidnapped and police are not helping them.

RESEARCH SEMINARS

Four research seminars were organised at the Department of Mathematics at the Shah Abdul Latif University.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, dean at the Faculty of Physical Sciences, presided over the seminars. All seminars were presented in the supervision of Prof Dr Ahsanullah Baloch.

Kashif Ali Dharejo delivered his MS Seminar on “Finite Element Modelling of Fluid Flow through Channel with Rectangular Baffle: COMSOL Multi Physics Study”. He said the objective of this research was to develop a numerical model for the prediction of flow through channel with rectangular baffle.

Nadia Asad Memon delivered her MS Seminar. She said the objective of this research was to develop a mathematical model for the flow of fluid through converging and diverging channel. She said the research study was focused on three aspects ratios (01:04:01, 01:06:01 and 01:08:01) of the domain.

Abdul Rehman Rid delivered his MS Seminar on “Numerical Simulation of Fluid Flows through Tapered Expansion Channel: Computational Fluid Dynamics Software (CFD) Fluent Study”. He said the study was focused on three meshes as (=01:03, 04:04 and 01:06). He said that finite volume method was applied with the simple scheme adopted.

Irshad Ali Malik delivered his MPhil Seminar on “Numerical Simulation of Newtonian Fluid through Forward Step Channel with Effect of Baffles: COMSOL Multi-Physics Study”. He said the Newtonian fluid flow phenomena was examined through forward step channel with fixed single and double baffles to measure velocity and pressure contours.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar said in his speech that all researchers had presented their research in a befitting manner. The research will benefit the society. He said “we are providing congenial atmosphere for research to our scholars”.

Prof Dr Ahsanullah Baloch also spoke on this occasion and shared his views about the research conducted by the scholars.

A large number of scholars and students attended the seminars.