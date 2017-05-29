SHIKARPUR - At least three Jatoi tribesmen were killed and seven, including women, injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in Mizran Jatoi Village in the Katcha area of Khanpur Tehsil on Sunday.

Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi had developed an enmity a few years ago in the limits of Faizo Police Station and Rustam Police Station, some 50 kilometres from here.

According to Faizo Police Station SHO Manthar Ali Shar, a deadly fight erupted between Badani Jatoi and Saad Khanani Jatoi groups early in the morning. As a result, Saeed Khanani Jatoi and Ismail Khanani Jatoi of the Saad Khanani Jatoi group and Nooruddin Badani Jatoi of the Badani Jatoi group were killed on the spot. Seven others from the two groups sustained grave bullet wounds.

Area police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to maintain law and order. They shifted the bodies and the injured to Taluka Hospital, Khanpur for autopsies and medical treatment.

After the post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to the heirs and the injured were admitted to the hospital for further treatment, police said.

The deadly row, which started a few years ago, has claimed 15 lives so far.

Neither an FIR was registered nor any arrests were made until Sunday night when this report was filed.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES

A motorcyclist identified as Umair Shar (30) was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Shikarpur-Sukkur Indus Highway near Qasim Mahar Village in the limits of Jahan Khan Police Station, some 30 kilometres from here on Sunday.

The local police rushed to the scene and took the tractor-trolley into their custody. The shifted the body to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The tractor driver fled.

No FIR has been registered yet. Body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination.