KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Sunday inaugurated the extension of Shafiq Morr.

On this occasion, he asked the Sindh government to construct a service road and a safety wall along the Gujjar Drain after removal of encroachments otherwise encroachers would reoccupy the drain.

He said it was necessary to clean storm water drains ahead of monsoon. He said the Frontier Drain in Orangi Town must be cleaned without any delay. He said that traffic jams were being witnessed frequently at Shafiq Morr and completion of the extension project would ease the situation.

He was accompanied by DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Director General for Works Shahab Anwer and Senior Director for Municipal Services Masood Alam.

Talking to the media, the mayor said that traffic flow would improve with the completion of this Rs140 million bridge extension project at Shafiq Morr. He said the project was originally started with an estimated cost of Rs99 million, but its cost increased due to delay in approval of the revised PC-1.

He said that traffic congestion and gridlocks started right in the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan. He said that traffic mess in the area also caused accidents. He said that encroachments along main roads and on pavements were being removed. He said that all encroachments from Stadium Road to Millennium Mall were removed on Sunday. Hawks Bay Road would be cleared of encroachments very soon. He said this project was started in 2014, but it was delayed due to certain reasons. He said that now this project was being opened for traffic.

The director general for works said the bridge at Shafiq Morr got extension of 51 metres on its left side and 33 metres on its right side. He said that a 10-metre safety wall was being built along the drain. He said that thousands of vehicles passed through this bridge every day. He said that heavy traffic was also using this bridge due to the Federal B Area and New Karachi Industrial Area located nearby. He said that people also used this bridge to access Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, North Karachi, Surjani Town and other areas of the District Central.

Replying to a question, the mayor said, “We have limited resources and powers, but still we are making all efforts to solve people’s problems. People of Karachi have elected us through their vote and we will not let them down. If local bodies are provided with funds, these will solve the problems of last eight years that have made Karachi a city of problems.”