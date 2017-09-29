KARACHI - Officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) have claimed to have arrested two-member gang of car-lifters and recovered a stolen vehicle and two 30 bore pistols along with 9 rounds here on Thursday.

The ACLC police arrested two accused identified as Allah Wasayo Son of Dino Phalphoto, Etebar Ali Son of Sawan Ali Gopang during checking and seized a care stolen from DHA on September 22.

The car having fake number plate taken to interior Sindh.

The arrested accused disclosed the names of other active network of car-lifters during interrogation.

The press release of the ACLC said, on the accused pointation two more accused identified as Najeeb Ullah Son of Habib Ullah Dino, Ali Gul Pathan Son of Ghulam Haider Pathan were also rounded up.

A stolen Suzuki Cultus AEV-245 and pistol was recovered from their possession.