KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday vowed to complete all the arrangements regarding Muharramul Haram.

Wasim Akhtar paid a visit of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4-A to inspect the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens. He was accompanied by chairman Works committee Hassan Naqvi, director general works Shahab Anwer and other officers whereas Allama Ali Qarar Naqvi, Mehdi Shah, Shabbar Raza and Hasnain Zaidi were also present during his visit. The Mayor also went to Abbas Town and met with the organisers of processions started from Taqwah Imambargah and Qasr-e-Muslim. He also reviewed the arrangements of Muharram processions and said we were making all efforts to provide better municipal facilities to participants of processions. The mayor said the problems in various areas of Karachi have been resolved to work even stronger and therefore works of road carpeting and making routes motor able were being carried out speedily.

The mayor also went to the main Imambargah in Jaffar Tayyar and met with the management of the Imambargah. He also attended the procession from Malir City Muhammadi Dera and reviewed the arrangements.

MNA Sajid Ahmed, Vice Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali and others were also present on this occasion.