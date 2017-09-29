KARACHI - Steps are being taken on emergent basis to resolve the crises pertaining to the prices of tomato in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Agriculture Suhail Anwar Siyal who also directed to ensure that vegetables and fruits as well as other eatables were easily available to masses at affordable prices. He issued such instructions while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Thursday.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture and senior officers of Price Control Department also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the secretary agriculture informed that there was shortage of tomato as the crop was damaged due to recent rains. In view of directives for provision of relief to the people, tomatoes from Balochistan and Iran were made available in the market.

He further maintained that per kilo price of tomatoes in Sindh ranged between between Rs. 120 to Rs. 140. In the Punjab it was Rs. 200 per kg and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the price of the commodity was between Rs. 150 to 160 whereas in Balochistan the price range was Rs. 80 to Rs. 90 per kg. The minister stressed that quality produce be made available to the people at affordable prices and action be initiated against price hike as well as ‘illegal markets’.

He also directed the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to keep a vigilant eye on prices and visit the markets.

It be also ensured that official price lists be conspicuously displayed at the shops and stalls and action be initiated against profiteers.