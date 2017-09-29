KARACHI - A party worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) confessed to brutally killing political opponents, revealed an investigative report. According to report, Saleem Chaudhry, the suspect, disclosed that he used to kill people with machetes after kidnapping them.

He said that after kidnapping an activist, Azad Hasan, from Orangi Town, he killed him with machetes at one of the party’s torture cells and later buried parts of his bodies on a hilltop, adding that a person named Iqbal used to assist him in his killings.

Another MQM-L activist, Zaheer, confessed to killing a person in 2008. He also accepted his involvement in providing weapons to party unit offices, firing in Haroongoth after a dispute and his presence at Karachi Press Club during August 22, 2016 anti-state speech by the party’s founder.

Both the party members were arrested from District West of the metropolis. The suspects also informed that Noorud Din, Hayat, Kamran, Asif Bhayya and a few others were also involved in the killings. The investigative report said that the suspects named 22 of their accomplices to law enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies carried out a search operation in Memongoth area of Karachi on Wednesday night and arrested at least six accused.

Sources said that proclaimed offender Ghulam Haider was also among the arrested persons. Arms were also recovered from their possession. They said that the arrested accused were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

On the other hand, police and Rangers carried out a joint search operation in Pareedi area and checked data of the people residing in hostels and rented houses in the area.

Police sources informed that the search operation was carried out to make fool-proof security arrangements for the main procession of Muharram-ul-Harram.