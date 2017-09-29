KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) started another corruption inquiry against former Assistant Inspector General of Police (Finance) Syed Fida Hussain Shah on charges of alleged embezzlement of Rs70 million from police feeding funds. NAB said that there are irrefutable proofs against Shah for embezzling funds, allocated for the food and other such necessities for personnel deputed on special duties, adding that the funds were sent to a separate account and later taken out through a head constable. The suspect is already in jail custody in a corruption reference in Petrol bills case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected bail petition for Shah, charged with a Rs50 million corruption case. NAB filed a reference against Shah alleging that he generated bogus bills to get funds worth Rs50 million as fuel allowance for vehicles of the Sindh Police.