A dead body of a 28-year-old woman has been found from a hotel room in Karachi last night, in what the police suspect as a murder.

The body of the woman, identified as Farheen, 28, was found in a room on the sixth storey of a hotel in Saddar area, SSP South Saqib Ismail said. She was allegedly strangled and efforts had been made to make the incident appear as a 'suicide', he added.

According to police, the deceased had married a Pakistani-origin American man, named Shaheer, some two months ago after having fallen in love with him. The two had had a court marriage and had been living in the hotel for the past month.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased woman's husband fled to Dubai after the incident, hours before the body was discovered, police said.