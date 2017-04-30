KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is going to purchase 200 dialysis machines, which will be provided to hospitals all over Sindh on need basis.

“We have given priority to health, education and social sector,” he said while presiding over meetings at New Secretariat on provincial ADP schemes launched in the districts of Nawabshah and Sukkur divisions.

The meetings were attended by provincial ministers Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi and Fazay Butt, Chairman of P&D M. Waseem, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput and secretaries of different departments.

SANGHAR: The meeting was told that there were 68 schemes launched by 10 different departments in Sanghar. The total cost of these schemes is Rs3386.247 million against which Rs3671.433 million has been released and Rs2525.5 million utilised.

The departments, which have launched these schemes, are education department (seven schemes), health (one), industries (one), irrigation (10), law (one), local government (nine -- eight roads and one health project), public health engineering (14), rural development (four) and works department (17).

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had identified 13 ongoing schemes, which had been provided full funds so that they could be completed by the end of June 2017. The meeting was attended by Senator Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah Aajiz, MNA Shazia Marri and MPAs.

Naushahro Feroze: In Naushehro Feroze district, 11 departments have launched 75 schemes worth Rs6138.44 million against which Rs1856.731 million have been released and Rs1365.249 million utilised. Out of 75 schemes, three schemes belong to education department, one to STEVTA, one to health, 12 to irrigation, two to law, 20 to local government (one water supply and 10 roads projects), nine to PHE, three to rural development, one to social welfare, one to sports and 22 to works department.

The chief minister said that he had identified 22 ongoing schemes, which had been provided full funding and they would be completed by June 2017. He said that 200 dialysis machines were being purchased, which would be distributed to hospitals where they were needed.

The meeting was attended by MNA Asghar Shah, MPAs Sattar Rajpar, Murad Ali Shah, Sarfraz Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Shahnaz Begum and others.

Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA): In SBA district, 17 departments have launched 148 schemes worth Rs5980.456 million and almost the entire amount has been released and Rs4084.885 million utilised. Out of 148 schemes, one has been launched by the agriculture department, 11 by education department, six by universities and boards, one by forest department, eight by health department, three by home department, one each by industries and information departments, 20 by irrigation department, two by law department, 25 by local government department, one water supply, two buildings, 12 livestock, three health, three solid waste, 17 public health, seven rural development, two S&GAD, one sports, two women development and 40 by works department.

The chief minister said the government had identified 30 schemes, which would be completed by June 30, 2017.

Khairpur: In Khairpur district, 24 provincial departments have launched 224 schemes worth Rs9813.487 million against which Rs5611.112 million have been released and Rs3279.637 million utilised.

In the district, over all 224 schemes are in progress -- five of agriculture department, one each of Zakat, BoR, food, information, livestock, rural development, Sindh Board of Investment, social welfare and transport, four of agriculture, 17 of universities and boards, 12 of health, two of home, 50 of local government (three of water supply, five buildings, 25 roads, three education, one livestock, seven health, six local bodies and 54 works department. he chief minister said that some 69 schemes in Khairpur district would be completed by the end of June 2017.

The meeting was attended by Nawab Wassan, Nafisa Shah, Mahreen Bhutto, Manzoor Wassan, Naeem Kharal, Fazal Shah, Ghazala Siyal, Chairman of District Council Shahryar Wassan and others.

Ghotki: District Ghotki has 53 schemes under the provincial ADP launched by nine departments. The total allocation for 53 schemes is Rs1953.216 million against which Rs1406.466 million have been released and Rs921.965 million utilised. The government has identified seven schemes, which will be completed by end of June 2017.

The meeting was attended by MNA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Maher, MPAs Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Maher, Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Pitafi, Ali Nawaz Khan Maher, Chairman of District Council Haji Khan Maher and concerned officers.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that there were a number of fertiliser plants, oil and gas fields but the federal government was not supporting the district to construct roads. Due to heavy traffic to fertiliser plants and gas fields, the roads constructed under the district ADP are in ruins. The elected representatives urged the chief minister to talk to the federal government to construct roads because it collects huge taxes.

Sukkur: In District Sukkur, 21 departments have launched 108 schemes worth Rs5101.690 million against which Rs3633.569 million have been released and Rs2196.72 million utilised.

Out of 108 schemes, two each belong to agriculture and zakat departments and one each to BoR, universities and boards, finance, industries, information, minorities, rural development, and women development departments. Four schemes belong to culture, 18 to education, five to industries, 10 to irrigation, four to law, six to local government, five to PHE, four to S&GAD, three to sports and 33 to works department.

The government has identified 23 schemes, which would be completed by the end of June.

The meeting was attended by Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Nauman Shaikh, MNA Suriya Jatoi, MNA Dr Shazia Sobia, MPAs Awais Qadir Shah, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Syed Nasir Shah and Arslan Islam Shaikh, mayor of Sukkur.