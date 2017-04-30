KARACHI - The Karachi chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday staged a sit-in outside Governor’s House against an increase in tariff by the Karachi Electric (KE), overbilling and fuel adjustment charges.

The JI has been running a drive under the supervision of the party`s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman against the power company, as the KE is said to be fleecing the citizens of Karachi since its inception. The successive governments sheltered the company. Though the power companies regulator NEPRA had issued several rulings against the KE, no such decision was implemented in letter and spirit.

Earlier, before departing from the party headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned that his party would react if its peaceful sit-in against the private power company is disrupted. He said that governor was a symbol of federation and his party was staging the demonstration outside the Governor’s House to bring this key issue into the notice of the federal government. Holding KE high-ups and corrupt politicians responsible for miseries of more than 22 million people of the port city, Naeem said that due to greed of the private power company the citizens were facing continuous mental and physical trauma. The JI leader said that it was unfortunate that the power regulatory authority NEPRA`s administration and politicians were supporting KE`s illegal moves. He demanded a joint investigation team to investigate KE high ups for looting money from Karachiites.

Naeem said the JI earlier staged a peaceful protest demonstration outside the KE headquarters and people were becoming part of JI`s peaceful protest drive. The KE administration should not worried about the protest in “Red Zone” area and focus on returning the looted money to the consumers. There is no “Red Zone” when it is the matter of masses. “We are peaceful people and staging a peaceful protest,” he said. He claimed that a large number of people from all walks of life, including representatives of trade unions, civil society and citizens of Karachi will participate in the protest.

After briefing the media men, the leaders travelled to Governor’s House along with the workers and supporters on vehicles carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government, NEPRA and K-Electric. They also chanted slogans against the private power company. Addressing the participants at Governor House Karachi, Hafiz Naeem vowed to continue the sit-in till acceptance of demands of the citizens. Talking about the back ground of the issue, he said that successive governments sheltered the company. He said that although NEPRA had issued several rulings against the KE, no such decision was implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that unfortunately the federal government had failed to take any action against the KE despite all its misdeeds. “We are seeking remedy from the federal government,” he said, adding that the agitation would be directed towards the PML-N government in the Centre if the government fails to take action.

He added that the governor had promised us to hold talks with the power company and “we agreed in principle” but the federal government would have to play its due role in addressing miseries of the residents of Karachi. He also assured the governor and the federal government that any serious effort for resolving the issue would be responded positively.

On the occasion, he shed light in detail on the privatisation of the then KESC and the circumstances surrounding the privatisation. He said that KE had received some Rs200 billion from its consumers illegally but instead of taking action against the administration the NEPRA was providing relief to the rogue entity. He recalled that the company was bound to pay billions of rupees to Karachiites as per NEPRA’s rulings.

He added that KE had to payback Rs17 billion to its consumers in Karachi under the head of clawback, Rs13 billion charged as double bank charges, Rs11 billion under illegal meter rent and Rs5 billion subsidy, which had to be provided to the consumers of KE. He further said that dues payable to national institutions and tax authorities were separate from these dues.

Meanwhile, JI’s spokesperson told The Nation that the party leadership had decided that the sit-in would continue until the demands are accepted. He said that no official from Governor’s House or the provincial government had made any contact with the party to negotiate over the issue. He said the party leadership had directed the workers and supporters to continue the sit-in.