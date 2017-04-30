KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Fridous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were responsible for destruction of Karachi.

During the last nine years both parties carried out massive corruption and ignored the issues of Karachi, he said. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, keeping in view the miserable condition of Karachi, will lead the Karachi Rights March on Sunday from Mazar-e-Quaid to Jail Chowrangi.

The PTI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaf House. Dawa Khan Sabir, Sarwar Rajput, Abdul Rehman Jadoon and others were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi on the occasion said that the PPP government seemed to be quite worried over PTI’s protest demonstration over unavailability of civic facilities to citizens. He said the provincial government was putting hurdles in the way of the protest and objecting to venue of the Karachi Rights March.

The PTI selected and announced the venue and now the PPP wanted to stage its demonstration close to the venue of the PTI`s March, said the PTI leader. He warned the PPP leadership against putting hurdles in the way of PTI’s protest rally.

Naqvi said that his party had done a research and the route of the PTI`s march was appropriate. The march would start from Mazar-e-Quaid and conclude at Jail Chowrangi, which is considered to be a secure route.