KARACHI - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has praised the Pakistan Rangers Sindh for its efforts for restoration of peace in Karachi.

He was speaking as chief guest at the passing out parade of the recruits of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh here on Saturday. The minister said that Pakistan Rangers Sindh had set an example of bravery by restoring the law in order in the metropolis, economic and commercial hub of the country. He stated the personnel of the Rangers performed their duties with valour and commitment and for this they had earned a great deal of respect from all over the country.

Nisar said the Rangers frustrated the evil designs of various hostile forces both within and outside the country and restored peace in Karachi. He pointed out that some years ago, Karachi was a hostage in the hand of `just one individual'. On his call the city used to remain standstill and businesses shut.

The minister stated that over the past three and a half years, the Rangers carried out 9,500 operations in Karachi and seized huge caches of weapons. He was of the view that the matter pertaining to the powers of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh should not be made `controversial' after every three months.

Earlier, the interior minister visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG). He was briefed in detail about performance of the PCG, especially for prevention of smuggling and human trafficking through coastal areas as well as safeguarding maritime frontiers.

The minister lauded the role of PCG in protection of coastal areas and combating smuggling as well as human trafficking through sea routes. He also praised patriotism, sense of duty and commitment of the officers and jawans of the PCG. He paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Nisar asked the director general of PCG that in the wake of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the training of the personnel of the PCG should be on the modern lines to enhance their technological capabilities.

He also called for devising a strategy in coordination with all relevant organisations to achieve objectives of the CPEC in the wake of the growing commercial activities. He praised the role of incumbent and the past directors general of the PCG for making it a vital force. He assured that every step would be taken to help meet the operational needs of the PCG.