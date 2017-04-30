The ‘Get Tough’ policies of Donald Trump are not getting the positive support that he expected from world leaders. The dropping of Mother of all Bombs in Afghanistan, the open threat to the North Korean leader, the scraping of various existing agreements and policies, are all raising questions about whether these acts are in the best interest of America.

According to Mary Buffett, Contributor Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur for the Huffington Post, the gravity of events will doom the Trump administration.

Perhaps that day will come before the 2018 midterms; perhaps it will emerge long after Republican majorities are in ashes. But come it will. After McConnell and Ryan depart a rancorous Oval Office meeting, there will be a long night of angry tweets. Once reality sets in, he and his family will take the sombre long walk to Marine One for his final flight to Mar-A-Lago. With that, the grand political experiment of “Amateur Night in The White House” will close after its final performance and the short, sad, and divisive era of Donald Trump will come to an end. Political commentators will lament that the Trump era ended in the way it began — as an erratic and chaotic adventure that exhausted a nation after a very short period. Long remembered will be the wild accusations suggesting that President Obama had wiretapped Trump at his New York home. Instead of walking back on these inflammatory statements, Trump would double or triple down, suggesting that intelligence services of other friendly nations worked surreptitiously to spy on him. Politically, Trump’s administration became a gaping wound that simply would not heal. Part of being President of the US means serving as a beacon of hope to the rest of the world; it means leading by example and not getting into endless feuds and squabbles with political, regional, and international allies. In time, the evidence would be overwhelming; some would talk while others would sing.

In the end, it was the gravity of events that doomed the Trump administration. As Trump’s approval ratings fell faster than any sitting president in US history and as the polls for the 2018 midterms looked more and more like headlights from an oncoming freight train, Republican leaders hoped that a presidential replacement could cauterize the damage and help them retain at least one of the two houses of Congress.

It seemed that Trump had reversed the major lines of President Kennedy’s Inaugural speech to now reflect that he would “fight any friend and defend any foe” or “ask not what you can do for your country, ask what your country can do for you.”

The shortest presidency of the US was the tenure William Henry Harrison, who died of pneumonia on his 32nd day in office. The second shortest belongs to James Garfield, who died on his 200th day in office. He was shot a little over two months after his inauguration and died a few months later. A professor and historian in Florida believes that Donald Trump could have the next-shortest presidency ever. Columnist Robert Fisk states, ‘Now the ‘flexible’ and ‘pragmatic’ US President is sending a naval battle group to threaten North Korea’.

The more dangerous America’s crackpot President becomes, the saner the world believes him to be. The crazed tweeting, the lies, the fantasies and self-regard of this misogynist leader of the Western world continue to appal all of us.

But the moment he went for a ‘surgical’ strike in Yemen, fired missiles at Syria and bombed Afghanistan, even the US media, Trump had so ferociously condemned, began to treat him with respect. And so did the rest of the world.

It’s one thing to have a lunatic in the White House who watches late night television and tweets all day. But when the same lunatic goes to war, it now emerges, he’s a safer bet for democracy, a strong President who stands up to tyrants (unless they happen to be Saudis, Turks or Egyptians) and who acts out of human emotion rather than cynicism.

A madman who goofs off at something he doesn’t like on CNN is just plain wacky. A man of unsound mind who attacks three Muslim countries – two of which were included in his seven Muslim nation travel – is a danger to the world.

Yet the moment he fires 59 missiles at Syria after more than 60 civilians die in an apparent chemical attack which he blames on Assad – but none after far more are massacred by a Syrian suicide bomber – even Angela Merkel takes leave of her senses and praises Trump, along with the Matron of Downing Street, Signora Mogherini and sundry other potentates. Hasn’t someone cottoned on to the fact that Trump is now taking America into a shooting war?

And after the referendum which gave Erdogan, the Turkish President, a narrow (if very dubious) majority to enhance his powers and legitimise outrages, Trump called the Turkish President to congratulate him on his victory.

We don’t know very much what the “mother of all bombs” did in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan. It was reported that 60 ISIS fighters had been killed. Then the figure increased to 100 ISIS fighters killed but not a single civilian – surely a first in US military history?

Now Trump is sending a naval battle group to threaten North Korea, a past master at childish threats itself. Now we await the battle for Korea, forgetting the earlier war which drowned the peninsula in blood, American and British as well as Korean and Chinese. Maybe Trump, in his vague, frightening way, has decided that Southeast Asia will be his real war.

And there, of course, the comparison with Truman gets rather too close to home. For Truman only came in at the end of the Second World War, after Roosevelt’s death, and his crowning wartime achievement was also in Southeast Asia: the atom-bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In the end, with the evidence of political malfeasance piled too high, the only recourse that lies ahead is immediate resignation. While this is political prognostication, at some point, the country must be put ahead of partisanship and all must agree that the constitution means something beyond parchment. With the daily waterfall of chaos cascading upon the US populace, Donald Trump needs to consider his own exit strategy.

