KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have shot dead two more suspected criminals in an alleged encounter while arrested nine others including a political worker in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

Police officials said that at least two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police near Super Highway within the limits of SITE Super Highway police station. Police officials said that the encounter took place late on Monday night when at least two robbers were busy in looting citizens, adding that the police reached on the spot as being informed by the locals.

The armed robbers opened fire to avoid arrest but sustained bullet wounds in retaliation of police firing.

The suspects were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced the death of both bandits while transported the bodies to morgue after autopsy. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Rangers Sindh claim to have arrested at least nine more criminals including a political worker. A political worker affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London identified as Younus alias Nani was arrested during a targeted raid conducted at Preedy area. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspect was involved in various cases of target killings.

Five more suspects were apprehended during a targeted raid conducted in Gadap Town. The suspects were identified as Tahir Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sharif Gul, Kamal Gul and Akbar Bacha. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in drug peddling.

Meanwhile, three more suspects were arrested by Rangers during raids in Zaman Town and Aziz Bhatti areas. The suspects arrested were identified as Abdul Wasey, Bilal and Mubashir.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of robberies. The Rangers claim to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics. The suspects were later handed over to police.