KARACHI - Despite prediction of heavy rains in the port city from Wednesday by Pakistan Metrological Department, various parts of the city received moderate rain on Tuesday, turning the weather pleasant.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the city from Wednesday to Friday, but the monsoon rains reached the city earlier than expected.

The rain was reported from New Karachi, II Chundrigarh Road, Saddar, Gulishan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, FB Area, Bahadurabad and others. Following the rain, around 70 feeders of the K-Electric tripped as residents of Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar and Lyari experienced prolonged power outages.

Before the rain started, temperature of the city shot up to 40°C, with actual feeling of 43°C, but after the rain the temperature decreased to 31°C, while giving the feeling of 33°C. The light rain turned the weather pleasant.

Possibility of a storm

ruled out

The metrological department has negated the impression about a storm system hitting Karachi in coming days.

According to Karachi Met Director Abdur Rashid, there is no possibility of a storm hitting Karachi in the coming days, but a weather system is to enter Pakistan from the Indian state of Rajasthan, which is expected to produce heavy areas in the city and its surroundings.

A meeting was held at Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) office under the chairmanship of Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani, Minister for Rehabilitation, with respect to the warning issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall in Sindh from August 29 till September 2, 2017.

The director informed that PDMA had already provided relief equipments to the district administrations as and when requested and in future PDMA was ready to assist the DDMAs and the line departments.

The special secretary local government informed that “We are well prepared to deal with the rains. All preparations and precautionary measures are being taken and necessary machinery like dewatering pumps, generators and others are being provided in low lying areas. “Chocked areas and blocked nullahs have been cleared,” he claimed.

The representatives of DMCs informed that all necessary measures had been taken to cope with any untoward situation. They demanded that they be provided additional relief items like dewatering pumps etc. The minister for rehabilitation assured the participants that all necessary equipments would be provided.

He directed the secretary rehabilitation and PDMA DG to ensure provision of necessary support to line departments and DDMAs/DMCs.

The director general (DG) PDMA further added that demand for relief equipment should be rationalised. The DG requested the chair to take up the matter of mass awareness campaign with the Information Department so that the general public could be advised to take precautionary measures.

According to the decisions taken in the meeting, the local government department will ensure monitoring of Nullahs for smooth flow of rainwater.

The DMCs will ensure that all possible measures are taken for the early drainage of water by utilising all available machineries and resources.

The DMCs will forward their rationalised demands for relief items through Local Government Department. The PDMA Sindh shall ensure provision of necessary support to line departments and DDMAs/DMCs.

Rain emergency in Livestock and Fisheries Dept

In the wake of expected thundershowers with gusty winds in the whole province, Minster for Livestock and Fisheries Department, Government of Sindh Muhammad Ali Malkani has declared rain emergency in his department and all the official leaves have been cancelled with directions to the officers to join their headquarters immediately.

According to announcement issued by Livestock & Fisheries Department, all the field officers and officials have been directed not to leave their headquarters and work round the clock with availability of medicines, vaccines, life saving drugs along with mobile units for performing veterinary aid in any emergency.

It further added that fishermen had also been advised not to go in deep sea for fishing for one week and take precautionary measures.

Officers and officials of fisheries wing have been directed to remain present at their headquarters and pass the necessary directions to the fishermen.

Director Fisheries Sindh (Inland) been nominated focal person for assistance in this regard.

Mayor expresses readiness

Similarly Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that municipal authorities were alert and all concerned officials were in the field to deal with any situation during rains in the city.

“The city’s situation remains satisfactory after rains on Tuesday and the water has been drained out without creating any trouble for the citizens due to precautionary measures that had been taken in this connection. He said this during his visit to Saddar, Clifton and other areas where he had gone to review the situation after rains. Karachi mayor said the district municipal administration was also in contact with all concerned departments and all possible measures were being taken to save the people from any inconvenience during rains.

The mayor also contacted with the officers deputed at the KMC’s Rain Emergency Centre to enquire about the complaints lodged at this centre and the measures to rectify these complaints.

He instructed the officers to remain alert and take all possible steps to resolve the issues pertaining to accumulation of rainwater. He also directed the city wardens to ensure their presence on roads to help traffic police control traffic during rains.