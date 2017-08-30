KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hailed the Supreme Court of Pakistan direction to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for reopening the four Women Crisis Centers shut down by the previous provincial government.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP Chairman said that depriving the women of their rights and deserved facilities was the sign best described as the worst example of governance by the apex court for KPK government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that from casting their votes to representation in the elected bodies, the women of KPK provinces were the worst victims at the hands of political parties governing the province.

PPP Chairman said that in view of the apex court decision, the KPK government should reopen the four closed Women Crisis Centers without any further delay stressing that any option for further litigation on the issue would be resisted.

It may be recalled that a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, upheld the Peshawar High Courts (PHC) verdict and discarded the KPK government’s appeal against reopening of the Women Crisis Centers.

The KPK government had appealed to the apex court against the PHC order. The PHC had given the order after women working in the centres had petitioned for the centres’ reopening.