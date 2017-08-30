KARACHI - One of the three militants killed allegedly by a militant outfit Ansarul Shariah Pakistan about a week ago in the limits of Site Super Highway police station identified as an operative of militant outfit.

Three bullet riddled bodies were found near from Northern Bypass about a week ago while a pamphlet was also found from the crime scene revealed newly emerging militant group Ansarul Shariah Pakistan had claimed the responsibility of the killing of three militants.

The leaflet found also revealed that all three men were using the name of Ansarul Shariah and also involved in targeted attacks on police in Karachi, particularly in the armed attack on two police volunteers at Northern Bypass in which one was killed and another was wounded.

In the pamphlet, Ansarul Shariah also disassociated itself from the police killings in Karachi and also warned that those involved in police killings in Karachi by using Ansarul Shariah name will be killed in the same manner.

Site Superhighway police station SHO Anar Khan Tarar confirmed that one of them was identified at the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth by his family as Wasey Afridi son of Yousuf Afridi, a resident of Ahsanabad area of Gulshan-e-Maymar and was associated with the banned outfit. However, a source said that Wasey’s cousin also associated with a banned outfit had earlier been killed in an encounter in Manghopir area in the past while Wasey was reportedly missing from the last few months. The police however was looking for the identification of the remaining two suspected militants.