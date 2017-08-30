Karachi - A research study conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has unearthed multiple root causes driving people to militancy, The Nation learnt here on Tuesday.

The CTD carried out the survey with the help of a questionnaire and engaged some 500 terrorists who revealed multiple causes leading to increase in militancy in Pakistan.

CTD chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, while talking to The Nation, said that when the terrorists were interviewed, they pointed out that not only the poor or illiterate people joined militant groups, but there was a same tendency in the educated professionals.

Abbasi said that family issues, poverty and other social issues not only pushed people towards militancy, but the people belonging to well-off families also take up arms.

He said that militant groups usually targeted men with physical or mental disorders, because they could easily be convinced due to lack of knowledge about religion and social disorganisation. The research further disclosed that over 18 percent of militants had been to private educational institutions while 33 percent had been to seminaries while 19.6 percent to public educational institutes.

However, there were also 40 percent terrorists who were uneducated.

In response to an interesting question, it came out that over 40 percent (200) of the terrorists were married to more than one wife, while only 18.6 percent (93) had one wife.

Around 17 percent of them were divorced and 25 percent were unmarried.

The research pointed out that over 40 percent of the terrorists came from the middle class, who earned Rs40,000 or more, while around 40 percent came from poor background, with an income ranging between Rs5,000 to Rs15,000.

It was also revealed that there were 93 terrorists who came from a background, having an income ranging between Rs15, 000 and Rs30,000. The study further disclosed that half of the terrorists had either faced physical abuse in their lives or financial problems that ultimately drove them to militancy.

Marital problems also contributed to the making of 88 terrorists while there were 29 militants who had faced the loss of any close family member which led them to resort to violence.

It also came to light that out of 500 militants, 65 percent were either physically abused by their family members or they had been bullied or victimised at the hands of someone.

It was further revealed that prior to turning to militancy, all of them were involved in criminal activities, including dacoities, kidnappings for ransom, incidents of extortion and killings.

Similarly, the research also highlighted that majority of the terrorists (33 percent of them) were more attached with their sectarian ideology rather than nationalism or Islamic ideology.

It was further revealed that majority of militants were not so much practicing Muslims as only 21 percent of them prayed five times a day as compared to others who skipped some prayers or were not regular.

Likewise the survey also pointed out that most of the terrorists had a strong belief in Jihad; however over 25 percent militants who did not have such a strong ideology in this regard.

Although majority of the militants (40 percent) thought they were justified in waging war against West because it was at war with Islam, there were 19 percent militants who considered lack of justice in society forced them to turn violent.

Another alarming revelation was that in majority of cases, the family members of terrorists did not know about their inclination towards Jihad and even after knowing it there were over 50 percent who had opposed their radical views.

Another alarming situation was that majority of terrorists had no regrets over their actions and considered their actions justified.