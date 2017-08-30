KARACHI - The Sindh High Court chief justice on Tuesday flayed the National Accountability Bureau for delay in completion of inquiries against accused.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, who was hearing a case relating to NAB inquiries, remarked that NAB helped accused by delaying completion of inquiries inordinately.

The court directed NAB to submit details of inquiries pending for last two years. The court remarked that due to inefficiency of inquiry officers of NAB and their collusion with accused the cases are delayed for many years.

The CJ expressed his anger over DG NAB Altaf Bawani and Investigation Officer Seema for delay in completion of inquiries against the accused. Addressing DG NAB, the court asked him to look into the internal affairs of NAB. The CJ said that NAB officials collude with accused to weaken inquiries and cases against them.

In another case, the SHC expressed it anger over non-appearance of an investigation officer of National Accountability Bureau in illegal allotment case of land against former Secretary Land and others.

A division bench of SHC headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh heard bail application of former MD KWSB Hashim Raza Zaidi and other accused in illegal allotments case.