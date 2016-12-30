MIRPURKHAS - The ongoing anti-encroachment campaign has reportedly become controversial as the district administration is removing encroachments from the selected areas and roads at the behest of some unelected people.

People from various walks of life have condemned this approach of the district administration.

The district administration had launched an anti-encroachment campaign in the city a few days ago. It was led by Mirpurkhas Taluka Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti and assisted by Mirpurkhas City ASP Tasawar Iqbal. However, there is an impression that officials are conducting anti-encroachment operations in selected areas due to interference of various influential people.

The officials removed encroachments from MA Jinnah Road, Hyderabad Road, Market Chowk and Post Office Chowk with the help of heavy machines.

Condemning the anti-encroachments campaign, former councillor Malik Liaquat Chauhan said that some so-called leaders of traders were behind the anti-encroachments campaign and they were sparing their own encroachments on Sir Syed Road (Old Sindhri Road), Khisak Pura Market, Chandni Chowk Road, Mirwah Road and parts of Satellite Town, Grain Market and Dholanabad Market.

He said that police officials had beaten up many vendors and pushcart owners and even shopkeepers without any reason during this campaign. He said that authorities were not taking action against the police personnel involved in violent attacks on people despite complaints. He called upon the higher authorities to ensure removal of encroachments from Sir Syed Road, Khisak Pura Market, Grain Market, Dholanabad Market, Chandni Chowk Road, Mirwah Road and Satellite Town without any delay.

Pushcart owners’ representative Akram Qureshi said the controversial anti-encroachments campaign had hit the local traders and shopkeepers. He said that police officials beat up some traders at the behest of some other traders during the anti-encroachments campaign.

Haq Parast MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali condemned the anti-encroachments campaign and said the campaign was launched without taking him or chairman of the local market committee into confidence. He said that he and the market committee chairman were two elected representatives of the people, but the district administration deliberately ignored them. He said that traders and businessmen in the city were very angry at this anti-encroachments campaign. He demanded that the Sindh chief minister and other authorities take notice of the anti-encroachments campaign and stop the police personnel from torturing innocent traders and shopkeepers.

When contacted, Mirpurkhas Taluka Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti said the anti-encroachments campaign was continuing in the city without any discrimination in line with the directives of the Sindh High Court. He said that remaining areas would be cleared of encroachments soon.