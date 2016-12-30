KARACHI - A traveler and a scout leader, Maqsood Ahmad Chughtai, has come up with a booklet about `cub scout hiking'.

“The publication contains the principles of responsible hiking and provides guidelines to the hikers,” the author said here on Thursday.

“This also helps making hiking an easier task,” Chughtai said, adding that hiking had a special significance in the scouting movement.

He said that scouting was a popular international movement, especially for the youngsters. “It is estimated that there are about 30 million boys and girls scouts around the world,” he informed. Chughtai said that in Pakistan the number of scouts was more than 500,000.

“It provides healthy activities, particularly to the teenagers and is also a source of education and training.