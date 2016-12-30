HYDERABAD - The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sindh, Hyderabad Region has unearthed 30 illegal lead batteries kilns at Ganju Takkar area of Latifabad.

The EPA Sindh spokesman informed here on Thursday that

EPA Hyderabad had initiated action under the leadership of In-Charge Munir Abbasi with the support of district police following complaints from the people that illegal lead batteries kilns were being operated which posed a threat to human life, livestock and agriculture. The EPA has also warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those found involved in this illegal practice.

The EPA Hyderabad In-charge thanked DIG Khadim Hussain Rind for extending full support to EPA in its campaign against illegal lead batteries kilns.