KARACHI - An accountability court has awarded five-year imprisonment to a businessman for illegally obtaining sales tax invoices.

According to NAB spokesperson, Accountability Court No 3 on Thursday awarded five-year imprisonment, in Reference No 2/2016 State versus M/S Akhter Brothers, to Amjad Hussain and also imposed a fine of Rs4,374,792 on him. The convict was a proprietor of M/S Akhter Brothers, engaged in business of leather products, and had illegally obtained sales tax refunds in 2005 on the basis of fake invoices purportedly issued by M/s World Wide Impex, which disclosed during the course of investigation that they had ever remained in any business with M/s Akhter Brothers, nor made supplies of any products to them.

The officer, who had sanctioned illegal sales tax refunds, Deputy Collector Syed Nusrat Nasir, had died before filing of the reference.