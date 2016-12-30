SUKKUR - Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious

Affairs and Zakat & Usher Senator Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro has said that Pakistan People’s Party want the process of accountability to be fair and transparent.

"We are not against any individual but want everyone to be held accountable," he said. Talking to media, during his visit to Chak area of Shikarpur on

Thursday, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co- Chairman Asif Ali Zardari would take up national issues in the parliament and chalk out a strategy for 2018 elections. To a question, he said the opponents of PPP were quite upset. "When Zardari took over as president, the country was passing through a very difficult phase," he said, adding that Zardari not only steered the country out of difficulties, but also strengthened democracy, and introduced 18th Amendment under which provincial governments were delegated more powers.