Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven criminals from the katcha area, who were allegedly wanted in various cases of crime.

According to details, police, on a tip off, apprehended seven criminals in different two raids.

Kashmore police spokesman Shahid Hussain Mirani told reporters that a heavy contingent of police, led by DSPs and SHOs of Guddu and Gouspur Police Stations, raided different areas of katcha such as Gublo, Miyani and Gheelpur and arrested seven persons, Popal Bangwar, Amanullah Bangwar, Hameed Ogahi, Allah Bux, Sachal , Jumo Bangwar and Azeem Mahamdani. He added that police had also recovered two pistols along with hundreds of bullets from their possession. “Further investigation is underway,” he informed.

No FIR had been lodged till the filing of this report.