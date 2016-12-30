MIRPURKHAS - The token hunger strike by high school teachers under the banner of the Teachers Action Committee, Mirpurkhas, continued here on Thursday. This was the 5th consecutive day of the strike against transfers of teachers to far flung areas. Dozens of teachers observed the token hunger strike at a camp set up in front of the local press club.

Led by Ali Sher Malik and Rasool Bakhsh Panhwar and carrying banners and placards, the protesting teachers raised slogans for acceptance of their demands.

Talking to the media persons, they said that the director (education), Mirpurkhas, and higher authorities had not taken any notice of their protest campaign. They said it was the right of the affected teachers to raise the voice for their rights.

They accused Gul Hassan Lashari, president of the Government Secondary Teachers Association, Mirpurkhas, of ruining the educational system in the district. They said that there were vacant posts in cities and towns, but teachers were being transferred to far flung areas without any reason.

They demanded that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dhar cancel these transfers of high school teachers and restore educational activities in the district.