SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur City ASP Muhammad Kaleem told a press conference at his office on Thursday that police had arrested two robbers after an encounter at Dost Waah in the limits of Sultankot Police Station on Wednesday.

Kaleem said that a police team headed by Sultankot SHO conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting robbers Kehar, son of Peer Bakhsh Bakhrani and ringleader of the Kheero Bhatti gang, and his accomplice Ghafoor, son of Ameer Bakhsh Kehar. He said that police also seized two sub-machineguns and a good quantity of bullets from the accused after a brief encounter. Some accomplices of the accused fled during the encounter, the ASP said. During the initial interrogation, the police officer said, the accused ‘confessed’ to their involvement in various crimes in Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dera Allah Yar and Balochistan. At least 30 cases of heinous crimes -- 10 murder cases, four highway robbery cases, two kidnapping for ransom cases and 11 police encounter cases -- had been registered against Bakhrani. Ghafoor is wanted to the police in a murder case, three cases of police encounters, two cases of highway robberies and a case of kidnapping for ransom.

A case has been registered against the accused.