KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that K-Electric and Nadra have made the life of Karachiites miserable.

Addressing a public meeting held under JI’s Public Aid Committee in Karachi, he warned KE and Nadra of agitation and said that offices of these organisations would be besieged if they failed to deliver. He said that instead of providing relief, both these organisations were adding fuel to the fire by not addressing city’s burning issues. He said the JI would continue to pursue the case of the masses at all forums.

The JI leader demanded that Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan take action against terrorists instead of targeting any ethnic group and blocking their computerised national identity cards. On the occasion, he announced opening four more offices of PAC in the Gujro Goth area. He urged people to submit their complaints to offices of JI’s PAC and appealed to them to join the struggle of the JI for resolution of people’s problems.

Naeem said that rulers of this nation were enjoying luxurious lives at the cost of nation’s wealth. He said the entire Muslim world was facing problems because of a lack of unity.

He appealed to Karachiites to get united. He said that because of petty differences among various groups the criminal elements pushed the entire city into lawlessness for three decades.

Several JI leaders and PAC office bearers also addressed the gathering. Earlier, local residents shared their ordeal with the JI leaders.