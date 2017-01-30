MIRPURKHAS - The newly-constructed Mirwah-Gorchani bypass road has developed cracks and potholes at different points due to use of substandard material.

These cracks and potholes are causing accidents, but the authorities concerned are not paying any attention to this issue. Area people had held protest demonstrations against the use substandard material on the project, but to no avail.

Sources said that Mirwah-Gorchani bypass road was constructed with substandard material in 2016. Gross irregularities were found in award of contract and SPPRA rules were violated. Billions of rupees were spent on construction of the road. They said that engineers of the provincial highway division, Mirpurkhas, and the contractor had allegedly misappropriated funds allocated for the project.

On the condition of anonymity, officials of provincial highway department Mirpurkhas confirmed that two high level inquiry teams of the Sindh government had visited the site, but inquiry officers were offered gratification by the contractor. As a result, the officials never submitted their inquiry reports to the provincial government.

Sources said that unnecessary things were used on the above bypass road to cover corruption.

The concerned engineer of the provincial highway Mirpurkhas, when contacted, said that he was appointed here recently and the bypass road was constructed by the previous engineers.

Social and religious circles have demanded that the Sindh chief minister take immediate notice of the matter, order an impartial high level inquiry into the issue and punish the responsible contractor and engineers of the provincial highway division of Mirpurkhas.