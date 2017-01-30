KARACHI - People of some areas in Karachi were facing severe problems as sewage entered their homes on Sunday.

However, the authorities have taken no action so far to address this issue.

People were already facing difficulties due to garbage and now accumulation of sewage has added to their problems. According to them, the city administration has refused to come to their help.

The sewage can cause diseases, as children have to pass through it. It appears that Karachi mayor’s 100-day cleanliness campaign is not working for people of the city.