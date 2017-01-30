KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Special Education Zulifqar Behan has said the provincial government is taking measures to make quality education and new technology accessible to people with disabilities so as to groom them as useful citizens.

Addressing a seminar on “Digital Resource and Special Education” at Karachi University, he said that organisations working for the special persons’ betterment would be encouraged to join hands with the provincial government for this noble cause.

He pointed out that the foremost problem the person with disabilities face is negative attitude and looking at such people with sympathy and pity. The special assistant to the chief minister urged civil society to come forward and dispel the impression that people with disabilities are burden on the society. He informed that the government is planning to initiate a series of awareness campaigns to sensitise society on the issues of special persons throughout the province.

He said, in this regard, a workshop will soon be organised where all the stakeholders and companies manufacturing devices for people with disabilities would be invited for the guidance of special persons and parents.

Zulifqar Behan said that special persons could be transformed into valuable work force for the progress of country. They only need quality education and proper training, guidance and opportunities to thrive.

Earlier, PDF Chairman Shahid Ahmed Memon and others highlighted the problems of people with disabilities. The PDF chairman donated Global Digital Library to Karachi University Resource Learning Library containing worldwide information regarding special education and disabled community and international rules and regulations for people with disabilities.